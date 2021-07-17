Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $37.82 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $37,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

