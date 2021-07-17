Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GBLBY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

