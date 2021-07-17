Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNTY stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several analysts have commented on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

