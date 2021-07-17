Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,507,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.