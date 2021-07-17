Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $1,936,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $600.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

