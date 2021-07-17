Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,872 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 52,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $213,694.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,699,508.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 122,038 shares of company stock valued at $492,438 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:MIE opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

