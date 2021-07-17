Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,939,707 shares of company stock worth $399,376,402. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

