Guy Levy Sells 400,000 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $15,664,000.00.

Shares of BCAB opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at $6,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioAtla by 7,262.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79,018 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,715,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

