Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,417. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

