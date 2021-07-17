Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HMMR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66. Hammer Fiber Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.