Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HMMR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66. Hammer Fiber Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

