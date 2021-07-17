Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 50.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

