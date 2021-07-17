Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.
OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $85.58 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is 47.61%.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
