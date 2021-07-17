Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $85.58 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is 47.61%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

