HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,561 shares of company stock worth $4,543,382 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 973,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 887,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $19,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

