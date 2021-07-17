H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,506 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

