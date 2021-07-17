Head to Head Comparison: BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) vs. ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BRP has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BRP and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 2 11 1 2.93 ChargePoint 0 1 7 0 2.88

BRP presently has a consensus target price of $105.73, suggesting a potential upside of 36.51%. ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $37.14, suggesting a potential upside of 61.77%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than BRP.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 12.80% -149.93% 14.93% ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRP and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $4.44 billion 1.46 $271.93 million $4.02 19.27 ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Summary

BRP beats ChargePoint on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. It also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. The company sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

