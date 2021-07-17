Head-To-Head Comparison: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) versus First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.77%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and C&F Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 13.57 $202.03 million $1.42 33.85 C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.21 $22.12 million N/A N/A

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 43.24% 13.55% 2.02% C&F Financial 16.24% 13.02% 1.20%

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats C&F Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; and safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and other customary bank services. This segment provides its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 30 Virginia branches located one each in Albermarle, Goochland, Hanover, Middlesex, Powhatan, Stafford, and York, as well as the towns and cities of Charlottesville, Hampton, Montross, Newport News, Richmond, Warsaw, and Williamsburg; two each in the counties of Cumberland, James City, King George, and New Kent; and four each in the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan production services for residential appraisals and third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 14 offices in Virginia, one office in Maryland, and two offices in North Carolina, as well as through one each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. It also offers brokerage, wealth management, title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Toano, Virginia.

