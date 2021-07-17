Head to Head Review: TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) versus First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TowneBank and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

TowneBank presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.54%. First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.41%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TowneBank pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 24.22% 10.76% 1.27% First Bancorp 28.42% 9.68% 1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $744.35 million 2.92 $145.54 million $2.01 14.91 First Bancorp $319.03 million 3.52 $81.48 million $2.59 15.22

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. TowneBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancorp beats TowneBank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of March 02, 2021, it operated approximately 40 banking offices in Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

