Head-To-Head Survey: StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) versus Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

StealthGas has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StealthGas and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas 6.57% 2.56% 1.52% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StealthGas and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $145.00 million 0.68 $11.98 million $0.44 5.93 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.53 $5.19 million $1.05 4.57

StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StealthGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for StealthGas and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

StealthGas currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.17%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than StealthGas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StealthGas beats Performance Shipping on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 1, 2021, it had a fleet of 50 vessels comprising 46 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 436,692 cubic meters; three medium range product carriers with a total capacity of 140,000 deadweight tons (dwt); and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 115,804 dwt. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

