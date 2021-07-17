Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Healthpeak Properties worth $30,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after acquiring an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.