Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,633. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

