Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of HLDCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3996 per share. This represents a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

