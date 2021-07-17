Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 993,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,585,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

