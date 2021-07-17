Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,045 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.45. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

