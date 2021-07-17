Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,406 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,399,000 after buying an additional 218,470 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

