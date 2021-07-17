Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $296,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 264,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 354,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33.

