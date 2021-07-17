Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,038 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $74.38 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.