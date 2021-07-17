Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $76.37 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,139,979 shares of company stock valued at $83,451,364. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

