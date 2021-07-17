Highbridge Capital Management Sells 11,015 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $34,587.10. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $293,112.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,787.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $100,889.90.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $12,285.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

