HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the June 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:HPK traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. 23,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,243. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.