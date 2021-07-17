Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 606,035 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,479. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

