HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Acquires $17,830.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $17,830.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 million, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.06. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. HireQuest had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 62.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HireQuest by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

