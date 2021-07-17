HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has $31.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

