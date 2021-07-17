Holocene Advisors LP Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,774 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $129,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.99. 583,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,024. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.72 and a fifty-two week high of $225.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

