Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557,114 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $62,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

IR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

