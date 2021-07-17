Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $93.60 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 933,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,368,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,343. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.92.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 963,585 shares of company stock valued at $93,284,152 over the last three months.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

