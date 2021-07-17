Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

