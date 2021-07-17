Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.22. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 392 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.31% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.