HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.23. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMST. B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 6.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 5.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in HomeStreet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

