Honeycomb Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218,710 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,968,000. Adobe comprises 6.2% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $606.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $541.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $611.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

