Honeycomb Asset Management LP Takes $46.79 Million Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,000. Bumble makes up 2.8% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,510,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,605,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,687,000.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. dropped their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Shares of Bumble stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.76. 1,008,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

