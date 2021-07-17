Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.34.

HOOK stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $206.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.14. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.