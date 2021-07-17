Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $50.21

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Horizen has a market cap of $567.78 million and $28.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.21 or 0.00158383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00299426 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00118853 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,308,844 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

