Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.17.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE:HLI opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.16. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.