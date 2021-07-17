Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $368.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

