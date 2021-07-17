HRT Financial LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 69.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,853 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VECO opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VECO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

