HRT Financial LP Invests $1.39 Million in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of Argo Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 64,719 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

