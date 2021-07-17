HRT Financial LP Invests $1.53 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Zillow Group stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

