HRT Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,354 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

BIB opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $113.06.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

