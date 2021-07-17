HRT Financial LP Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,775,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,522 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

