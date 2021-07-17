HRT Financial LP Sells 48,986 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,986 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Fulton Financial worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Bernadette M. Taylor sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $40,033.40. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $82,895.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,015 shares of company stock valued at $590,836. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

